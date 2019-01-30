The Director General of the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), Is’haq Modibbo Kawu, yesterday, disclosed the readiness of NBC to sanction some television stations in the country over hate speech.

Stations mentioned by Kawu included the African Independent Television (AIT), Channels Television, Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) and Television Continental (TVC) News.

Kawu said letters to the affected organization notifying them about the sanction were awaiting delivery in his office.