Aare Onakakanfo of Yorubaland, Gani Adams, has described lawmakers advocating death penalty for violators of the proposed hate speech law as enemies of the country.

Adams, who spoke at the 2019 edition of Ajagunmale Festival in Lekki, Lagos, said there was need for public enlightenment and education so that Nigerians could understand the issues that could lead to hate speech. He noted that many Nigerians were ignorant about what hate speech was all about.

He expressed delight that the proposed death penalty was unpopular with many members of the National Assembly.

While admitting that hate speech could cause incitement and disorder in a society, he noted that politicians advocating the death penalty for violators of the proposed law were insincere.

“Actually, hate speech can incite violence and damage relationships in a society, but we need to understand and protect the rights of the individual to express opinions freely and peacefully. It is also a fact that freedom of speech is an integral component of a free society. Therefore, imposing death penalty on violators is uncultured, barbaric and not acceptable in our society.

“Politicians are usually the chief promoters and beneficiaries of hate speech, especially, during campaigns. Many of them are pretenders. During their campaigns, they promised you heaven on earth, and shortly after being elected, you begin to hear different stories entirely. I feel sad sometimes whenever I look back and see how Nigeria has drifted from its original ideals of our forefathers, but I always take solace in the belief that one day, whether now or in the nearest future, we shall find our feet and get back on the right track,” he said.

Chairman of Lekki Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Ogidan Mukadasi, said his administration would continue to support the Oodua People’s Congress (OPC) and the Olokun Festival Foundation (OFF) on ideas and projects that could launch the area positively to the world, adding that the huge attendance of guests at the festival had helped in boosting the tourism potential of the community.

“It is our duty and responsibility to sustain this laudable programme, and as a government, we will continue to play our role. We will continue to support OFF to ensure this festival becomes one of the most celebrated festivals in the state,” he said.

The guest lecturer, Adams Kolade, an associate professor from the Lagos State University, Ojo, spoke on the need to embrace the core values, culture and tradition of the Yoruba race.

He noted that Yoruba were a gifted race, noting that efforts should be made to sustain and promote the Yoruba cultural identity through festivals. He applauded Adams for the courage to sustain the laudable ideals of OFF.

“Language is an integral part of our culture. All over the world, the Yoruba tradition is respected. As a race that has been so blessed, there is need for us to sustain all these and one of the best ways to sustain our cultural identities is to cultivate a new habit which will be directed at promoting what is truly ours,” he said.

Onilekki of Lekki, Oba Olumuyiwa Ogunbekun, expressed delight at the success of the event, saying Ajagunmale Festival had been promoting tourism in the area.

He charged OPC members not to relent in their efforts, declaring the traditional institution across the South West would continue to support the foundation.