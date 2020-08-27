We are rapidly degenerating to the unknown. We are going down by the day. This is far more than the much-taunted “next level” mantra. We did not bargain for this mess.

We are becoming hysterical, knowingly running berserk. We are completely out of our mind. The danger is everywhere. The wise among us can perceive the impending perilousness.

We are decreasing in value and elevating valuelessness to ridiculous extents. Our moral standard is fast approaching zero level. The societal code of behaviour and rules of conduct are appalling and frightful. We are heading down the drain.

To make matters more hopeless, we pretend to be helpless. We opted to look the other way in arresting the disgusting situation. That is the predicament we intentionally put ourselves into. The reason we have asking price for everything under heaven.

How do I mean? In Nigeria, killing is no longer an offence. But reporting the killings or speaking about them is hate speech. That is the real sin of the moment; and it is serious. Courtesy: Alhaji Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information and Culture.

Glaringly, this government is afraid of its ugly shadows dotting every available space. It does not want what some characters in this government did to the previous government done to it.

And Mohammed lavishly latched on to it. He unilaterally jump-hiked the price for hate speech. Pronto, he moved it from a meagre N500,000 to N5 million for convicts of hate speech.

He took inflation into adequate consideration before arriving at the new fine. He was right. Hate speech ought to be more expensive. Even more than killing, banditry and terrorism all put together. What awkward and wilful reasoning!

Irritatingly, the accuser sits in judgement. That is the mockery we have made of ourselves. Worse still, he is carelessly using the instruments of the Nigerian Broadcasting Commission (NBC) to score obscure points and make dubious political statements.

He alone adjudicates and penalises. Where is that done in a sane society? That is how he single-handedly amended the NBC Sixth Code. Of course, to suit the whims and caprices of the hidden powers that be.

Unknown to us, the minister did the kick-off of that far back on Thursday, October 10, 2019, in Abuja. It was at the inauguration of Committee on the Implementation of Reforms on NBC. He subtly gave us a hint of what to expect.

That was the day he gave a rude hint of what was to befall us months later. But we were not attentive enough. We were as usual naïve. We did not see between the lines (lies?) nor did we read his lips correctly. The real message of his utterances then was totally lost on us.

He even put up some fake defence. Mohammed wanted us to believe he was not alone in the so-called reforms. He claimed they were part of the recommendations of a committee set up on the directives of President Muhammadu Buhari.

The committee came into being for one good reason: “The unprofessional and unethical conduct of some broadcast stations, especially before and during the last general elections.” That is his weird mindset.

All the same, that richly prepared enough ground for him to take his pound of flesh. He did it recklessly. He stung like a bee, releasing the pangs without caring a hoot.

So? Like a thunderbolt, he landed on us, taking us completely unawares. He announced the amended code in Lagos on Tuesday, August 4, 2020. The code also stipulated tougher regulation of web broadcast.

That done, two days later, Lai went all out to display the hard stuff he is made of. He wanted it implemented fast. And for maximum effect, a radio station, Nigeria Info 99.3 FM, became the first victim of the N5 million sanction.

Its offence: “providing its platform to be used to promote unverifiable and inciting views that can incite crime and public disorder.” Mohammed relied heavily on the interview of a former deputy governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), Dr. Obadiah Mailafia. It was aired on the radio station.

Mailafia alleged that a governor of a northern state was one of the commanders of Boko Haram. He said the group planned to start a second civil war with the movement of arms to parts of the country during the COVID-19 lockdown. He was not to be cowed. He further claimed that gunmen were already in rainforests and other locations to carry out their nefarious plans.

Mailafia was picked up and grilled by the Department of State Services (DSS). He was let off the hook hours later. But he stoutly refused to honour a follow-up invitation by the police in Abuja. And the police did not wisely press further.

Of course, Mohammed’s action did not go unchallenged. It couldn’t have anyway. The fiercest came even from within. Alhaji Ikra Bilbis, chairman of the NBC, would have none of that. He stood up to the minister. He wouldn’t allow his boss have his way. He was fuming all through.

He insisted Mohammed got it wrong. And for a (selfish) reason best known to him only. He claimed he received over 50 position papers for the sixth amendment of the code. He was sad none of them was considered.

His account: “Following the 2019 elections, some members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) made observations to the Minister of Information at a meeting about the divisive broadcasts engaged in by some broadcast media before, during and after the elections and the need to strengthen the operations of the NBC to avert such future occurrence.

“This noble observation of Mr. President was unfortunately misunderstood by the minister. Instead of studying and following the law, relevant rules and regulations, and direct the appropriate authorities as stipulated by the law to act on, he erroneously embarked on the review alone.”

That got Bilbis angrier. And he could not but showcase it: “The minister cannot usurp the powers of the board, as clearly stated in the act. Any such action is illegal.”

He had no viable choice but to promptly reject the amendment: “The board of the NBC wishes to make it quite clear that, as long as it is in place, the only NB Code that we recognise and which we shall work within the setting of operating policies and standards for the NBC is the 6th edition of the NB Code, which was launched in 2019 in Kano.”

Bilbis’ other concern was that the amendment would destroy investments and lead to job losses. Even at that, he said the minister failed to show the approval of “his own version” by President Buhari.

It is shocking and horrifying how we debase ourselves to nothing. Our leaders are at the forefront of this assault and onslaught. By Mohammed’s reckoning, bandits, terrorists, killer herdsmen can go on a killing spree. Doing what they know how to do best, maiming, raping, kidnapping, et al.

Apparently, there is no problem with that. They are absolutely on course. But the moment we begin to talk or speak about that, we run into Mohammed’s troubled waters. Then we have carelessly crossed his red line. We have broken the golden rule: Hate speech is it!