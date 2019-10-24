Paul Osuyi, Asaba

Members of Hausa community in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, have requested for identity cards as a step towards curbing security challenges.

They made the request at the community stakeholders’ meeting convened by leadership of the youths in the area.

The meeting is coming on the heels of the invasion of Azagba Mixed Secondary School, Issele-Azagba, by gunmen who unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap five teachers. Two persons reportedly died in the attack.

At the meeting, stakeholders frowned at the perpetuation of crime in whatever guise, stating that it was important for all residents of the community to live in harmony without fear about security issues.

Present at the meeting which was convened by Ibusa Youths Association (IYA) led by Alfred Isoh, were the leadership of Hausa community in the area, Ibusa Community Police (ICP) commandant, anti-cult group, Umuehea youths, among others.

Isoh in a statement, said the meeting was successful, adding that the Hausa residents requested for identify cards for easy identification in case of any necessary assistance.

“We are taking proactive steps for us not to experience the security situation being witnessed in some places because, Ibusa is a peaceful, progressive community.”