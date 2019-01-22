Hausa community in South East has unanimously endorsed Enugu State Governor, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for a second term in office for entrenching peace and good governance as well as his accommodating gesture in governance.

The Hausa community, made up of cattle breeders and other artisans, who trooped out in their numbers to the Government House, Enugu, on a solidarity visit described Governor Ugwuanyi as a “kind, accommodating, ever focused and progressive governor” and promised him that “no single vote from us will miss during the governorship election.”

Presenting their stance, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Didado Sidikki, appreciated the governor for his “manifest love for our people living in Enugu State,” and said, “we freely carry the message of your welcoming attitude to our kith and kin in the Northern parts of Nigeria.

“We do this as a proof that the oneness that Nigerian leaders preach is in practice in Your Excellency’s domain.”

They also commended the governor “for setting the pace for enduring peace amongst the people of Nigeria,” stressing that “Gburugburu is a true representation of that leader, who is ever willing to accommodate and protect Nigerians plying their legitimate trades under his watch in Enugu State.”

Applauding the governor’s spirit of tolerance “at moments of trial, consequent upon the dynamics of a growing society,” the group said the governor has involved them in the governance of the state through “strategic appointments and recognitions” and equally “demonstrated true leadership.”

They maintained that Ugwuanyi is “our model” and a leader who should be emulated.

“Having considered all these, your excellency, our people unanimously raise our voices in supporting your acceptance to have a second shot at the governance of Enugu State.

“We lend our weight in support of your reelection project, as we share the belief that when a route is good, you make it twice.

“Our experience of your shade of governance commands appeal, and we can do no less than give you our unalloyed support and votes, to ensure your reelection mission is duly accomplished. This, we wish to demonstrate in clear terms,” they said.

Responding, governor Ugwuanyi thanked them for the solidarity and endorsement and reiterated his administration’s commitment to the oneness of the people living in Enugu State, irrespective of class, religion, ethnicity or political leaning.

The governor appreciated the non-indigenes for their contributions to the peace and development in the state, which he said has brought enormous progress, proclaiming that “by the special grace of God, 2019 will end in praise.”