LEADER of Hausa community in Ebonyi, Danjuma Gambo, has expressed concern over the wanton destruction of public and private property by #EndSARS protesters across the country.

Gambo in an interview in Abakiliki, yesterday, said destroying facilities meant for public use would not bring the desired change.

He, therefore, urged the nation’s youths to have a rethink and sheath their sword and allow government to address their grievances.

“The youths must know that no meaningful development would take place in an atmosphere of disorder. It is worrisome that there are graduates who have no employment.

“My advice to them is to learn a trade and become self-employed because not everyone will be in government payroll. We must develop ourselves instead of waiting for white-collar job. There is job in the farm, tailoring and barbing, among others. We must appreciate the importance of self-reliance to nation building,” Gambo said.

He advised the youths to embrace government’s initiatives on empowerment through agriculture.

He also charged the federal and state governments to redouble their efforts on youth empowerment in order to tackle unemployment and criminality in the society.

Hoodlums, who hijacked the peaceful #EndSARS protest in Ebonyi, caused mayhem, including the torching of