The standard bearer of the Peoples Democratic Party(PDP), Valentine Ozigbo, has received the endorsement of the Hausa community in Anambra State.

The epoch-making event was held at the Ozigbo Vanguard office in Awka and attracted over a thousand members of the Hausa community living in the South Eastern state.

While announcing the endorsement, leader of the Hausa community in Anambra, Alhaji Bashir Mohammed, said Mr Ozigbo deserves their support as he was the only candidate that has reached out to them and made solid plans to partner with them if elected.

Alhaji Mohammed said Ozigbo has listened to their various requests, especially regarding security, and would treat them graciously, urging his fellow Hausa people in Anambra to vote Ozigbo and the PDP as the ruling APGA has failed to live up to expectations.

Responding, Ozigbo thanked the large gathering for coming out in their numbers to show solidarity for his candidacy, promising to reciprocate their actions when he gets into office.

Ozigbo, who Mr Peter Obi, the immediate past Governor of Anambra State, accompanied to the event, also pledged to create a free and fair environment for all businesses to thrive irrespective of the state of origin or tribe of the owners of the business. He also promised to ensure the peace and freedom of worship of the adherents of all faiths in the state.

“I want to assure you that you will be happier when I become the governor of Anambra State. You will be free to go about your business without fear of harassment. You will be part of my government and feel the impact of good governance. Anambra will be your home, and you will be free to express your faith.

“I assure you that this support will be the best decision you have made in Anambra State. I will pay you back with love and treat you like members of my family,” Ozigbo declared to resounding applause from the crowd.

In his remarks, Mr Peter Obi thanked the group for taking a stand and opting to be on the right side of history, reassuring them Ozigbo will not take their support for granted.

“Anambra is your home. We are all Nigerians and want to live in a peaceful, secure country. Just like our brothers have become members in your various states, you are now one of us and deserve a governor that will accommodate you”, Mr Obi said.

