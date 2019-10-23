Paul Osuyi, Asaba

The Hausa community in Ibusa, Oshimili North Local Government Area of Delta State, have requested for identity cards as a step towards curbing security challenges in the area.

They made the request at a community stakeholders’ meeting convened by the leadership of the youths in the area.

The meeting came on the heels of the invasion of Azagba Mixed Secondary School in Issele-Azagba in neighbouring Aniocha North Local Government Area by gunmen who unsuccessfully attempted to kidnap five teachers.

Two persons reportedly died in the attack.

At the Ibusa meeting, stakeholders frowned at the perpetuation of crime under any guise, stating that it was important for all the residents of the community to live in harmony without fear about their safety.

Present at the meeting which was convened by Ibusa Youths Association (IYA) led by Alfred Isoh, were the leadership of Hausa community in the area, Ibusa Community Police (ICP) commandant, anti-cult group, Umuehea youths, among others.

Isoh, in a statement, said the meeting was successful, adding that the Hausa residents “requested for identity cards for easy identification in case of any necessary assistance.

“We will be having periodic meetings and assistance in identifying the hoodlums in order to avoid any unnecessary clash with the Hausa community.

“Our interest is to have a peaceful community where there is respect for the rule of law. We are set to meet with the Fulani community too as the youths council will be visiting the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), ICP, anti-cult and okada riders’ chairman to see how we can beef up security in the community, especially in our schools, markets, our palace, and other areas.

“We are taking proactive steps for us not to experience the security situation being witnessed in some places because Ibusa is a peaceful, progressive community,” he said.