Head of Hausa community in Akwa Ibom, Hassan Sadauki, has condemned the August 8 killing of Mr. Friday Etor, a farmer from Ikot Obio Nso, Mkpat Enin Local Government Area of the state, by suspected herdsmen.

Sadauki made the condemnation, yesterday while reacting to the incident, during an interview with the newsmen in Uyo.

The community leader noted that the Hausa/Fulani settlers in the state had co-existed for years with the farmers without any such incident.

“It very sad indeed; we are not praying for such a thing to happen again. We, the Hausa/Fulanis that reside within this very environment, have been enjoying very peaceful co-existence with the host community,” Sadauki said.

He charged the Hausas/Fulanis residents in the state to be law-abiding and report any misunderstanding they might have with the people to their leaders for peaceful settlement.

Sadauki reminded them that there could be no meaningful development in any atmosphere of rancour and misunderstanding among the different ethnic groups in the state.

“There was no reason for the killing and attack; though as human, even in one family, we are bound to have one misunderstanding or the other because of individual interests.

“It is very uncalled for to lose a life. We pray that relevant security agencies will do their best to bring the perpetrators to book. No matter the level of misunderstanding, there should be a peaceful way to dialogue and find a way out of such a situation.”