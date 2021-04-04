From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Hausa community in Imo State has called for calmness as 4 northerners yesterday were killed by unknown gunmen at Umuaka in Orlu Local Government Area of the State.

Briefing newsmen, Senior Special Adviser to the governor, Ibrahim Suleman while attributing the killings to the handiwork of the detractors of the State government however urged the northerners not to retaliate just as he affirmed that the State government is already doing something to ensure peace prevail in the community once more.

“While we condemn the recent killing of our brothers in Orlu in April, 3, we plead with our brothers too outside not to go on a vengeance mission, the State government has already set a machinery in motion to unravel those behind the killings.

“Even though we know it’s the handiwork of the enemies of the State government who does not want the governor to succeed, we shall do everything within our power to unravel the mystery, so beg everyone to remain calm.” Suleman said.

Meanwhile, secretary of the Hausa community in Orlu, Halisu Umaru who claimed to have witnessed the incident disclosed that he saw 3 vehicles at about 8 30 pm parked at the Afor Umuaka and 7 able bodied men in army camouflage alighted and shot at the four victims who were sitting together selling different items.

Two of the victims he said died on the spot while the other two were rushed to the hospital with the help of other neighbours in the market but unfortunately they also died from the bullet wound they sustained.

“It was about 8 30 pm on April,3 when we saw three Siena cars and 7 men came out from the vehicle while others remained , they just came close to where they were and opened fire on them.

“Our Igbo neighbours assisted us to rush the victims to the hospital but they could not make.” Umaru narrated.

However, Umaru has dismissed any collaboration from their host, insisting that they have been very kind to them for over 30 years most of the victims have been living there.

“For me , I don’t think it’s the indigenous people, we have been living with them for several years without any trouble so why now, we believe it is the strangers that might have been responsible, our Igbo neighbours even helped us when we were taking the victims to the hospital.” Umaru said.