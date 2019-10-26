Ingredients

• Beans (Brown/Black eyed)

• Crayfish

• Stock cubes

• Habanero pepper

• Nutmeg (ground)

• Tatashe peppers

• Onions

• Vegetable oil

• Cool or warm water

• Salt

• Eggs (Boiled and cut into small pieces).

• Corned beef

Moi Moi containers

• Aluminium foil

• Plastic bowls

• Uma leaves

• Foil paper

Preparations

•Soak the beans for about 30 minutes and wash to remove the coat thoroughly.

•Blend the beans together with the tatashe, onions, crayfish, and habanero pepper with water.

•Pour the mix into a big enough bowl.

•Add the vegetable oil, nutmeg, salt, stock cubes of your choice, stir well and taste.

•Ensure that you add enough water till you get a good mix of all the ingredients.

•Dish the mix into moi moi container of your choice, add corned beef, egg to each container.

•Then seal/cover and set them in the pot.

•Add as small quantity of water as possible to the pot at a time while cooking.

•The length of time you will cook it depends on the quantity and the type of container you used.

•Serve with jollof rice, fried rice. For breakfast, serve with pap.