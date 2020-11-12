Femi Folaranim, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor Douye Diri has urged people of the State to have confidence in his administration’s poverty alleviation scheme tagged “DiriBoost” to enhance the economic fortunes of the State.

Governor Diri, who spoke during a State Executive Council meeting in Government House, Yenagoa, stressed that the scheme is intended to enable the people to create economic value out of the vast agricultural and commercial potentialities in the State.

Represented by his Deputy, Senator Lawrence Ewhrudjakpo at the meeting, he urged Bayelsans to shun baseless rumours about the interventionist programme, noting that administrative bottlenecks were responsible for the delay in the kick-off of the DiriBoost scheme.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the Deputy Governor on Media, Mr Doubara Atasi, quoted the Governor as calling on those who applied for the DiriBoost scheme to be patient as they would soon be engaged to transform the agricultural sector and better their lot.

While emphasizing the need for the people to keep faith with his administration, Governor Diri promised to leverage on the achievements of past administrations to bring prosperity to Bayelsans.

He used the occasion to sympathize with those affected by this year’s flood, saying the government is taking steps to cushion the effect of the menace through the relevant ministries and agencies to identify with impacted communities across the State.

His words: “We want to thank Bayelsans for their understanding and we are asking for more understanding and support. Let us not give any attention to those rumours out there, Governor Diri means prosperity, and this government also means prosperity.

“Nobody should be in doubt as to the determination of this government to pursue the prosperity agenda having had a good foundation from the restoration. The delay in the DiriBoost is as a result of administrative bottlenecks which are natural and as soon as they are cleared, DiriBoost will kick off.”

Read also: Bayelsa govt promises women more empowerment