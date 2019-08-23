Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

Edo Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, charged corps members posted to the state to have faith in the country, and compliment the Federal Government’s effort in moving the nation forward.

He gave the charge during the swearing-in ceremony of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ Stream II orientation course in Okada, Ovia North East Local Government Area of the state.

“My dear corps members, you need to have faith in your country, Nigeria. I am glad corps members from South South and South East are all gathered here to become one and the issues of states and religion do not separate you but rather the name, Nigeria, binds you together,” the governor said.

The governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Youths and Special Duties, Damian Lawani, also asked the corps members to be good ambassadors of the scheme and actively involved in the fight against economic crimes, women and child trafficking, drug trafficking and other vices through mass and adult literacy programmes, community healthcare delivery services and other programmes put in place by the administration.

On his part, Coordinator of the scheme, Adebayo Ojo, expressed confidence that the corps members have acquired various skills and experiences from the different aspects of their training programmes to assist them move the state and the nation forward.