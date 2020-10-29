However, God’s Kingdom Society (GKS) has enjoined Nigerian leaders to have pity on the poor even as it urged youths to heed the godly counsel of the elders by allowing peace and order in the society.

Speaking at the “Freedom day” divine service held at the GKS Service Hall in Salem City Warri, Delta State, GKS President, Godwin Ifeacho, cited 2 Samuel 23:2, 3, to buttress his assertion that leaders should have the interests of the masses at heart in that those who rule over men “must be just, ruling in the fear of God”.

A statement by the church’s Publicity Secretary, Benedict Hart, quoted Ifeacho as saying that both elders and youths play complementary roles in the development of the country.

He noted that while the youths have various complains which they want redressed, they should “approach the matters with sincerity of purpose and not take advantage of the essence of the protests to perpetrate evil.”

Appealing to youths to have regard for God by conducting themselves with decorum, discretion and regard for law and order, Ifeacho said it was heartening that some youths were busy cleaning up the streets and even appealing to their colleagues to join them in doing so.