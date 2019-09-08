“Elegantly dressed, the last and most important thing she did while standing in front of her dressing mirror was to check her breath before leaving for a date with someone she would be meeting for the first time.”

Have you ever found yourself breathing into your cupped hands and sniffing to check if your breath stinks?

Do you know people who seem to be unaware they’ve got bad breath and you just can’t let them know because you are not sure if it’s the right thing to do?

Well, you are not alone. Some people would agree with Larry David who said: “Most people are completely unaware of their bad breath. They violate your space, they have no idea they have halitosis.”

Bad breath causes anxiety in many people, especially if one is required to speak at public places, amongst friends/peers, at board meetings or romantic hangouts. While many people are ignorant of the fact that their breath stinks, some just don’t care and others think it is a sign of an underlying disease. It makes people drown in their ideas sometimes and not speak up for the fear of the odour that will be noticed when they open their mouths. They are embarrassed by people’s reaction to them, may become emotionally or psychologically stressed and may progress to social isolation or depression.

Bad breath, also referred to as mouth odour, oral malodour, stinky breath or medically called halitosis, is described as having an odious, foul-smelling breath. Most times it originates from the mouth, but in some cases, it could result from the nose, sinuses, throat or stomach. It commonly presents alone or may be a sign of an underlying disease. It can affect anyone whether young or old, male or female, has no ethnic, educational, religious or social predilection.

Oral malodour is the commonest, and is usually caused by an odour-producing layer at the back of the tongue due to breakdown of food particles (especially proteins and fats) by some bacteria, which produce foul smelling gases. Other parts of the mouth may also contribute to bad breath.

Some other causes of halitosis includes:

• Dry mouth- Saliva naturally serves to circulate round the mouth, clean off food particles and other substances from the mouth, especially the teeth, prevent plaque formation as well as assist in digestion. Hence conditions that cause dry mouth can lead to bad breath. A typical example is the unpleasant breath many people notice when they wake up in the morning (especially those who sleep with their mouths open) called ‘morning breath’ and it is said to be so because over the night the mouth becomes very dry, hence the need to clean in the morning. Some other medical conditions may cause dry mouth.

• Eating foods with strong odour (like garlic, onions), or proteins (meat, fish, cheese, milk) may also contribute in the development of bad breath.

• Cigarette smoking or chewing tobacco-containing substances.

• Excessive alcohol consumption.

• Poor oral hygiene -Irregular tooth brushing or flossing may result in mouth malodour or may lead to dental disease which can also cause bad breath, because it supports the growth of bacteria. Improper cleaning of dentures also causes oral malodour.

• Other causes may be gum diseases, dental caries, liver failure, kidney failure, diabetes mellitus, yeast infections, bronchial and lung infections amongst many others.

Although not considered serious all the time, halitosis that has lingered on for a long time despite measures being taken to correct it should be discussed with a physician for a thorough assessment to be made to exclude other factors.

Some remedies for halitosis include:

• Maintain good oral hygiene by brushing and flossing regularly. The back of the tongue and teeth should be properly cleaned daily to prevent build-up of plaque, which causes halitosis. Brushing with fluoride containing toothpaste contributes to cleaner, healthier teeth and doing so after eating (especially foods that contain onions, garlic, fish and others that can produce bad odour) may be beneficial. Also, using mouthwashes is also advised. Dentures should be taken off at night and cleaned properly daily.

• Avoid or stop cigarette smoking and chewing of tobacco-containing substances.

• Keep the mouth moist. This can be achieved by drinking lots of water or other fluids at regular intervals to prevent the mouth from becoming too dry. Allowing saliva to circulate the mouth through regular eating of healthy foods with intermittent snacking may help because it stimulates production of saliva. Avoid alcohol-based mouthwashes, which make the mouth dry.

• Avoid excessive alcohol consumption.

• Change your toothbrush regularly so that the mouth can be effectively cleaned. This may be done at intervals of two to three months.

• Visit the dentist regularly.

Management will depend on the underlying cause and sometimes counselling may be required. For some cases when people think they’ve got bad breath but actually don’t, it is best to counsel them. Family, friends and society should offer support to those affected, to prevent anxiety, depression or other forms of adverse mental health complications that could arise especially amongst teenagers and adolescents.

Health quote of the week:

“Even good smelling food cause bad smelling breath” – Mark William Lindberg