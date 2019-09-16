I am both amused and pained. Yes, the world does not cease to amuse me. There is no limitation to its capacity for inanity. This is hardly surprising, knowing that the gate to perdition is so broad, many go tumbling in. Does not the Good Book say so?

The devil never sleeps but is ever-busy, going to and fro, seeking whom to devour. Frankly, I admire the tenacity of the devil and his ingenious creativity and wish we could be as untiring in the pursuit of good as he is in the pursuit of evil. From sex toys to lesbianism and homosexuality, the world seems determined to destroy itself, turning a deaf ear to the pleas of its maker.

Brought closer home here, how would some sissy break all the moral codes and seem to be getting away with it, despite being a self-confessed risky Bob? What would make a man conceive a naked shindig to celebrate a birthday purposing to set the confused social media abuzz and get some followership? Pray, what is ‘pretty’ about a man and woman, posing naked and splashing the muddle on the Internet for a deranged world to relish? Does virtual sex mean anything to you, making love on the Internet while you are physically kilometres apart? Even married women get entrapped in this atrocious activity. There seems to be no limit to the evil inventions of the devil; there also seems no end to denseness of the brains under its spell.

Now the devil has come up with a wacky creation, a sin app; so sad!

The sin app, called Sinmo app, according to its promoters, was invented because “people are now too busy and don’t have time to pay for their evil deeds in the old fashioned way. Therefore, ‘god’ immaculately inseminated their phones with the sin app, which works like the old Roman Catholic Indulgences.”

Now the old Roman Catholic Indulgences, for those who don’t know, was the cause of a major rift during the church reformation age. The Roman Catholic authorities sold it to gullible members, as it supposedly helped people to pay for their sins instead of repenting of them.

So, sinmo App allows one “to donate money to reduce punishment for your wrong doing.” It makes avoiding eternal punishment so much easier. For instance, “cheating on husband has a price but it’s a price I have already paid for,” one demented subscriber said. What balderdash!

Sinmo app has a catalogue of virtually all the sins one is likely to commit, like lying, murder, incest, genocide – you name it, all have corresponding ‘fines’, ranging from as low as $10 to millions of dollars.

“We’re all humans, I use it too. And trust me, it’s a lot easier to enjoy your misdeeds if you don’t have to feel guilty about them. With Sinmo, the wages of sin are no longer death,” the promoter summed it up. Can you beat crap?

The world is getting scammed daily and the greatest of them all is spiritual scam. Not too long ago, an assumed pastor fed his members with grass, snakes and even human hair at some point, only to turn up in an Ikotun, Lagos, synagogue for deliverance, which he later recanted, claiming to have been manipulated. One Bishop Obinim of the Obinim Ministries in Ghana claims to have supernatural powers. Recently, he was caught on live camera sleeping with a female member of his church during service to enable her find a husband. Another pastor claimant, a Zimbabwean, claimed to have God’s direct phone line, which he said he got while praying. He called ‘god’ concerning a woman in need during service and was instructed by ‘Papa God’ to pray for her two children whom he said were epileptic and asthmatic, respectively.

Oh, I almost forget that ‘Jesus’ has come a second time, not to the whole world though, but to Kenya on the invitation of a ‘pastor’. This Jesus, who was not born by a virgin mother called Mary, and his Kenyan partner had been making money off the people before government arrested and deported him. Arrest and deport Jesus? Ah! However, it is not clear whether he was sent back to heaven by the Kenyan authorities. The thought makes me laugh in Spanish.

But, seriously speaking, I don’t know how the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and our own Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) can handle this, but spiritual scam is a far more deadly scam than any other. If I am scammed of my money, chances are that I may recover and make more money. But, pray, how do I recover a spirit gone to eternal damnation, all because of some unconscionable people? Do not be deceived, brethren, truly, the wages of sin remains death, irredeemable death.

One wonders why men fall so cheaply to these pranksters. Some smart alecs have turned the lazy blackman’s quest for magic and quick fix into ‘miracles’, ripping them off in the process.

I am a minister of God and it hurts that “my people perish for lack of knowledge.” How long will it take for man to realise that there is only one miracle, as encapsulated in Matthew 6:33, “Seek you first the kingdom of God and his righteousness and every other thing shall be added unto you”? For as long as people fail to follow God’s process, they will continue to be conned. And don’t ask why God allows them to operate because He has long chosen not to deal with them until harvest time.

Now, all these sons of perdition, are they pastors? My answer is simple: They are neither Christians nor pastors because they are doing the work of their father the devil and cannot possibly be for God, who has promised to reject them on the last day. You cannot call their meeting grounds churches either. It is just an alias to deceive the unwary because, as Shakespeare rightly told us, a rose by whatever name would smell as sweet. So, that someone says he is archbishop or names his temple of satan ‘church’ makes no difference to what they are, occultists in their covens.

It is heart-warming, however, that there are still genuine men of God in this land but they abhor making noise like the empty barrels rolling noisily to doomsway.

Air Peace boss, all hail!

The man of the moment is certainly Allen Onyeama, CEO of Air Peace. He hauled his aircraft to South Africa to evacuate Nigerians trapped in the Afrophobia storm in the former apartheid enclave.

It is amazing that Onyeama ploughed a whopping N280 million into saving the lives of Nigerians whereas those ripping off the country cared less but continued their pernicious policies roasting everyone. I believe every Nigerians should stand up in honour of this worthy Igbo man for salvaging the bad situation without first considering tribe of victims, as Nigerian leaders are wont in sharing the national cake.

This is also hoping that the looters in government would borrow a leaf from this patriotic Nigerian and rid the country of the hostility that drives citizens to scorched earth where they are hated and haunted.