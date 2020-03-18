Maduka Nweke

Haven Homes, a real estate developer, in partnership with Seso Global, a property sales and marketing company is set for the launch of the second phase of Richmond Pearl Estate; with popular musician and entertainer, Falz, billed as special guest at the launch.

Tayo Sonuga, CEO, Haven Homes, said with Phase One of the estate has sold out as the firm has seen good uptake for the second phase.

“We are looking forward to showing the quality of our products to a wider audience during this launch on March 28 and believe we will offer something unique to Lagos,” he said. “The event held at Richmond Gate is designed to showcase and give opportunity for families to tour the homes.”

Located in Lekki, the new phase of the project introduces 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes to meet increased demand at the fully serviced estate, which includes a club house, swimming pool and tennis court.

“This is an exciting time for Haven Homes and we are looking forward to the open day,” said Daniel Bloch, CEO of Seso Global. “Working with such a trusted developer is important to us; and we believe the special open day price provides great value for those wishing to live in a dream development.”

According to Mr. Sonuga, Heineken and Rite Foods have also partnered with the developers to provide refreshments to participants at the launch.