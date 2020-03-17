Maduka Nweke

Haven Homes, a real estate developer, is now in partnership with Seso Global, a property sales and marketing company for the launch of the second phase of Richmond Pearl Estate; with popular musician and entertainer, Falz, billed as special guest at the launch.

Tayo Sonuga, CEO Haven Homes, said with Phase One of the estate sold out, the firm has already seen good uptake for the second phase.

“We are looking forward to showing the quality of our products to a wider audience during this launch on March 28 from 12 till 5pm and believe we offer something unique to Lagos,” he said. “The event held at Richmond Gate is designed to showcase this and give the opportunity for families to tour the homes.”

Located in Lekki, the new phase of the project introduces 2, 3, 4 and 5 bedroom homes to meet increased demand at the fully serviced estate, which includes a clubhouse, swimming pool and tennis court.

“This is an exciting time for Haven Homes and we are looking forward to the open day,” said Daniel Bloch, CEO of Seso Global. “Working with such a trusted developer is important to us, and we believe the special open day price provides great value for those wishing to live in a dream development.”

According to Mr. Sonuga, Heineken and Rite Foods have also partnered with the developers to provide refreshments to participants at the launch.