Social media comedienne and actress, Pinky Oreoluwa has opened up on her experience having sex on a first date.

She told Inside Nollywoodthat it was indeed a fun-filled moment for her. “I’ve had sex on a first date. At first, I felt like I didn’t want to do it. But at the end of the day, it was fun because two mature minds were involved. Yes, I had sex on a first date and it was pure fun,” the comic confessed.

Speaking further, Oreoluwa noted that there is no big deal using sex toy to get maximum sexual satisfaction. “For me, there is no big deal in using sex toys. I have a dildo, I have a vibrator; I have lots of sex toys. Sex toys are very good; they make you feel good, more so if your boyfriend isn’t around or he isn’t satisfying you and you don’t want to cheat on him. I have it and I can’t dispute using it,” she said.

Asked if she gets naughty requests from male fans, Oreoluwa responded: “Sometimes I get really angry. Some people will come to my DM and ask me to show them my breast, promising to give me N100,000. Someone even offered me a trip to Dubai just for him to sleep with me. Well, I just ignore such messages.”