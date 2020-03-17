Emmanuel Adeyemi, Lokoja

President Muhammadu Buhari has condoled Kogi State Governor Alhaji Yahaya Bello, his immediate family and the people of the state over the death of his mother, Hajia Hawawu Bello, describing her as a mother who had lived a fulfilled life.

The President who stated this on Tuesday during the three days final prayer of the late Hawawu Bello at her resident in Nagazi , Adavi local government area of Kogi state, said the vacuum created by the death would be difficult to fill, urging the children and the people of the state to seek solace in God almighty and always remembered her in their daily prayers.

Represented by his Chief of Staff , Alhaji Abba Kyari, the President prayed to God to grant the deceased eternal rest and give the children the fortitude to bear the loss.

“On behalf of my family and the people of Nigeria, I commensurate with your entire family and the people of Kogi state. The late Hajia Hawawu Bello will be remembered for her fervent support and encouragement to governor Bello in the last four years” the President said .

In his response, Governor Yahaya Bello appreciated President Muhammadu Buhari for condoling him , his family and the people of the state , noting that his strive and agenda for unity and peaceful co-existence among all tribes in the state were being driven by the charge and instructions of his mother when he became governor in his first term.

Governor Bello explained that before her demise, she charged him to ensure the safety of lives and properties of the people of the state, noting that the charge from his mother was as a result of her experience in the hands of kidnappers in 2012 where she was kept in a cave for 93 days.

He promised that he would continue to ensure the security and safety of the people and their properties are guaranteed within the best of his abilities.

In his sermon at the occasion the Chief Imam of Ebiraland Sheik Salihu Abere described the governor’s as a pious mother who have put smile on the faces of the less privileged.

He enjoined Muslims to always be guided by God’s words at all time, saying death can come at any time.

“Death is a most for all human being whether you like it or not and the way you worship God, the way you relate to your fellow human being on earth will be your saving grace hereafter and I am appealing to us to have a rethink in what ever we not doing that can lead us astray” the imam admonished.