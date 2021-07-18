Mary Daniel, the sachet water hawker who went viral in April after receiving an undisclosed amount of money from Victor Osimhen is said to have acquired a N17.5million apartment in the Igando area of Lagos.

SportingSun gathered that the 27-year-old Kogi indigene bought the house with the aim of operating a pure-water factory after receiving donations of about N25million while pictured hawking sachet water in oshodi, Lagos.

It was speculated she began to live through a grueling life after losing her parents and her right leg to an accident in December 2006 while they were travelling to their hometown in Kogi State from Katsina State for yuletide.Dropping out of school at Junior Secondary School 3, she took to the streets of Anambra State, selling sachet water to fend herself and her aged grandmother.

She was impregnated in 2018 by her boyfriend, who she said denied responsibility for the pregnancy, forcing her to relocate to Lagos State out of shame.

But despite being disabled, Mary Daniel decided to be hawking to enable her feed herself and also her child.

