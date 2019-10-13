From Linus Oota, Lafia

The leadership of the Nigerian Medical Association, NMA, Nasarawa state chapter have cautioned members of the public to beware of the drugs sold by street hawkers and unregistered pharmaceutical outlets as most of them parade fake drugs.

Chairman of the association in the state Dr. Bulus Peter who stated this yesterday while addressing journalists in his office said the problem of fake drug proliferation has affected the credibility of the health care system and can exert very harmful effects on the consumers.

He added that it can result in illness, disability, and even death and that anyone can be a victim, noting that some of the incidences have resulted in death even among children because most times, consumers don’t know the quality of what they are taking.

He harped on the need to intensify efforts in fake drug eradication, adding that the task of eradicating substandard drugs in Nigeria is said to be the responsibility of all, including government, regulating agencies, stakeholders and the consumers.

He called on the people of the state to patronize only pharmaceutical outlets that are duly registered with the various regulatory agencies.

He further said that the NMA in the state has strengthened partnerships with the state government to address the circulation and consumption of illicit and substandard drugs in the state.

He commended the state government for taking decisive steps toward clamping down on illegal drug dealers and unlicensed medicine outlets, especially in Karu and Lafia Local Government Areas of the state.

He described the sale of substandard and counterfeit drugs in motor parks, major towns and rural areas across the country by unlicensed persons as callous and unpatriotic.