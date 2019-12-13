It was a harvest of awards for Hayat Kimya Nigeria Ltd. recently at the 2019 Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for Marketing Excellence where its flagship brand, Moflix Baby Diaper and its new sanitary pad brand, Molped emerged winners in five categories.

Mr. Hakan Misri, Managing Director, Hayat Kimya Nigeria maintained that the harvest of awards is a testimony to the quality of the top-range brands coming out of Hayat Kimya. He added that Molped has changed the narrative of feminine care in Nigeria.

Moflix bagged back-to-back, the biggest award of the night: Brand of the Year West Africa. And for the third time since 2017, Molfix also emerged winner, Experiential Marketing, and it also came tops in the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

In her remarks, Bridget Adeniba, ADVAN First Vice President affirmed that the Award winners were indeed industry leaders. She added that the ADVAN Awards have evolved over the years in response to new developments in marketing theory and practice in order to reflect the growing appreciation of the critical role of marketing as the vital source of value creation for businesses.

ADVAN Awards is endorsed and supported by the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA), an organization of national associations and global brands in over 65 countries of the world.