Merit Ibe

Flagship brands of Hayat Kimya Nigeria Limited, MOLFIX baby diaper and its new sanitary pads brand, MOLPED, have emerged winners in five categories, at the 2019 Advertisers Association of Nigeria (ADVAN) Awards for marketing excellence.

The event, which is the most prestigious awards in the Nigerian marketing community, saw MOLFIX bag, back-to-back, the biggest award of the night; Brand of the Year West Africa.

For the third time since 2017, MOLFIX also emerged winner, Experiential Marketing, while it also came top in the Corporate Social Responsibility category.

In the Digital Marketing category, MOLFIX came second, just like MOLPED, in the New Brand category.

Managing Director of the company, Hakan Misri, maintained that the harvest of awards was a testimony to the quality of the top-range brands coming out of Hayat Kimya. He added that MOLPED Sanitary Pad, which was launched into the Nigerian market in April 2019, has changed the narrative of the feminine care category in Nigeria as it has enjoyed growing presence in traditional and modern trade channels.