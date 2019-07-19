Former Confederation of African Football (CAF) president, Issa Hayatou might not attend the final of the 32nd edition of the Africa Cup of Nations today, in Egypt, on account of his successor’s alleged disrespect to him.

President of Cameroon’s Football Federation, Seidou Mbombo Njoya, dropped the hint ahead of the CAF congress held yesterday.

Senegal and Algeria will square up at the Cairo International Stadium today, to determine the winner of this year’s edition of the tournament.

The Cameroon football boss said they were not happy that the current CAF executive members had not deemed it fit to honour Hayatou, who’s on record as the longest president of the body and the only African to have attained such height as the acting president of FIFA.

Hayatou served as CAF president between 1988 and 2017 before he lost to the incumbent, Madagascar’s Ahmad Ahmad, to end his 29-year reign.

He was also acting FIFA president until Sepp Blatter was banned from all football-related activities.

According to Mbombo Njoya, the Cameroon federation is not happy with CAF’s disrespect to Hayatou.

“Though he was invited for both the General Congress and the final, I doubt if Hayatou will come. CAF executives have not been fair to him by not honouring him for his giant strides while he was CAF president,” he said.