Economist and banker, Alhaji Mohammed Hayatu-Deen, has announced his intention to run for the office of the president in 2023.

The former managing director and chief executive of FSB International Bank, declared his intention on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Lagos, yesterday.

The technocrat said he was on a journey to create the conditions for national rebirth and renewal by re-igniting the boundless energy, imagination and creativity of the Nigerian people.

Addressing an audience from all walks of life, Hayatu-Deen said the country needs an unusual kind of leader who is fully equipped with the type of skills, character and experience to safely navigate the people out of stormy waters to a much brighter and better place reflective of the nation’s rich potentials for greatness.

“I believe I am that person who can provide such uncommon leadership with clarity, conviction and dynamism. The philosophy I espouse revolves around a free enterprise economy designed to deliver prosperity to the Nigerian people by quickly lifting them out of poverty and positioning Nigeria to become a powerhouse in the emerging markets.

“One of the cardinal principles of this philosophy is predicated on fiscal prudence in the management of public funds and in the efficacy of execution of public works programs; with significant portion of our income dedicated to development projects which will have significant impact on people’s lives.”

The Economics graduate from the Ahmadu Bello University, Zaria, said his administration, if elected, would priotise national security and other institutions of government, stressing that an energetic and honest approach to heal the deep wounds of the past would also be an action point.

“I have a good grasp of the opportunities and challenges confronting this country; and I amply possess the skills, background and experience to do the job. I was born here, went to school here and worked here all my life. So I saw this country go through many of its peaks and valleys. As an economist, I have a clear understanding of the difference between successful nations which create economic miracles and laggard nations. I have a solid understanding of the economic success formula required to resuscitate and turn around a nation in deep social and economic malaise.”

