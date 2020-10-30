Derek Chisora should immediately become the WBO mandatory challenger to face Anthony Joshua if he defeats Oleksandr Usky on Saturday, according to David Haye.

Haye is driving the cause for Chisora to go up against Joshua and be handed the opportunity to leapfrog Ukrainian powerhouse Usyk in doing so.

Usyk, 33, has been patiently waiting to face AJ as his mandatory challenger having unified the cruiserweight division before stepping up to heavyweight, but Haye feels Chisora will have earned the right given he is a huge underdog heading into Saturday’s Wembley showdown.

Speaking this week to iFL TV Haye, who now managesthe 36-year-old Chisora, said: ‘I’ll find out this week. I’ve written a letter to Paco [Valcarcel], the president of the WBO, stating that Derek should be, by beating the mandatory [Usyk], he should become mandatory himself.