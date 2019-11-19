John Obi Mikel has labelled Eden Hazard the laziest player he played alongside during his time at Chelsea, but insisted that the Belgium international is an incredible talent.

Mikel played with Hazard for five years at the Blues, winning the Premier League twice as well as the League Cup and Europa League.

‘’The laziest player I have played alongside is Eden Hazard,” Mikel said to beIN Sports Turkey.

“Hazard has an incredible talent, maybe not as good as Messi, but he can do whatever he wants with the ball at his feet.

“He didn’t like to train hard. While we were working he was waiting for us to finish training just standing there. But on Sundays, he was always man of the match, it was unbelievable.”

The former Super Eagles’ captain had nice words to say about Frank Lampard, admitting that the former England midfielder was the hardest worker on the Chelsea team.

Mikel also rated former Chelsea teammate, Didier Drogba, as the best African player of all time and picked Manchester United icon, Alex Ferguson, as the best coach in history.