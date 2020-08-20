The HBTP is a partner community that comprises of three groups of partners: The Channel partners, the Alliance partners and the Managing Partners. Its currently one of the top ten business ideas that will change the world.

Today, every young entrepreneurial minded individual can become a boss of their own through the HBTP platform and create wealth for themselves. Why look for non-existing jobs when you can create one for yourself. With HBTP, you are a BOSS!!!

HBTP believes in a bigger world where people dream bigger, go further, enjoy the good things of life, grow and through connectivity achieve their goals together. We are a part of making this dream a reality by Empowering, Inspiring, and Supporting our partners beyond measure.

We offer two levels of partnership at HBTP; Technical partners who are trained to demonstrate the use of our product and Technical partners who are trained to be involved in the Assisted Application of our product. The Freedom Model Africa is a growth path where the revenue of the company is derived from a non-salaried workforce selling/distributing the company’s products/services while the earnings of the partners is derived from a LINEAR compensation and commission system.

The common feature that is found in the Freedom Model Africa is that the compensation plans pay out to partners from a minimum of two potential revenue streams. The first is paid out from commission of sales made by the partners directly while the second is paid out from the assisted product application paid by clients.

Another important feature of the Freedom Model Africa is that each partner enjoys ALL commission and bonus attributable to a particular product; it does not operate an “upline/downline” commission system thereby enriching lives from even the lowest stage of partnership.

All Freedom Model Partners become members of the global family and enjoy a solid support framework. It stands as a great way to build wealth legitimately because partners make money from their skills as technical partners and NOT from recruiting others.

One of the advantages of the Freedom Model Africa is that partners can build a thriving business with the technical training received without having to develop a product or brand. The company provides the training, the products, the clients and promotional materials; all you need to do is to be available to grow.

The Freedom model Africa is a model where partners are the localized pharmacies making the product assessible for all and sundry.

–Olayinka Akanni Areaakanni, Global President, HBTP