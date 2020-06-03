Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said the death of reggae icon Majek Fashek is a huge loss to the creative industry.

Mohammed added that the death of the maverick musician was a huge loss at a time the creative industry took a hit from the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mohammed, in a statement issued in Abuja by the Special Assistant to the President (Media), Office of the Minister of Information and Culture, Segun Adeyemi, said Fashek was the archetypal musician, as he was not just a singer but also a songwriter and guitarist.

‘He blazed the trail not only for today’s reggae artists but for the entire generation of musicians in the country.

‘Majek Fashek will particularly be remembered for his groundbreaking album ‘Prisoner of Conscience,’ which featured timeless songs like ‘Send Down The Rain,’ ‘Redemption Song’ and ‘Afrikans Keep Your Culture.’ Long after his demise, Majek Fashek’s voice will continue to echo across space and time, thanks to those iconic songs,’ the culture minister said.

Mohammed commiserated with the family, friends and fans of the reggae performer, as well as to the entire creative industry, and prayed that God grants repose to his soul and comfort his family.

‘One of the best tributes we can pay to Majek Fashek is to do everything we can to ensure the rebound of the industry to which he gave so much, from its present state, occasioned by the effects of the pandemic,’ the minister added.