From Godwin Tsa, Abuja

The Federal High Court in Abuja, yesterday admitted 18 sets of exhibits the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) tendered in evidence against Maina, who is facing a 12-count money laundering charge.

Meanwhile, the court was yesterday told that the man who sold $2million property to Maina, Adamu Modibbo, died after he made statements to the EFCC.

In the trial before Justice Abang Okon Abang, the EFCC alleged that Maina used a bank account that was operated by his firm- Common Input Properties & Investment Limited- and laundered funds to the tune of about N2billion, part of which he used to acquire landed properties in Abuja.

It told the court that the defendant used fictitious names to open and operate various bank accounts, as well as recruited his relatives that were bankers to operate fake bank accounts through which illicit funds were channeled.

His trial has continued in his absence after jumping bail, since September 29.

When the trial resumed on Thursday, the Prosecution, through its ninth witness, PW-9, Mrs. Rouquayya lbrahim, tendered the exhibits that included Maina’s assets declaration forms, pay slips, tax returns of all the companies linked to him, as well as 10 extra-judicial statements he made at the EFCC.