By Ayotunde Odunsi

In place of dirges, we have cause to sing his praises. In place of loss, we have found the voice to sing his victory song.

As the Nigerian nation parts with one of its most valuable gifts in men, we re-echo the ethos and essence of a man whose life and death is celebrated through his sentiment, “I conquered (the air)… and I left. I went into business…with over 60 vessels at sea. I think I have conquered the sea. And coming to land, I said that before the land takes me, I will conquer the land.”

In what can only be described as a self-fulfilling prophecy, the incredible and exceptional story of Captain Idahosa Wells Okunbo gives us a reason to wholeheartedly celebrate his life, rather than mark the inevitability with a downcast spirit.

His legacy, enigmatic as it was remarkable, inspired – and still inspires – countless others to confront difficult odds and march undaunted towards greatness. His success radiated hope, resilience, and discipline as its watchwords and bears testimony to the fruits of a life of labour, sacrifice, faith, and service to humanity.

Captain Hosa or “Cappi,” as friends and family fondly called him, developed the determination and steely nature that accompanied his overwhelming desire for success from a young age. These instincts would serve him against complicated personal circumstances. Born to a humble family background of a distinguished cleric, Captain Hosa dedicated himself entirely to academics, exemplifying all of the virtues that society and ethicists have long lauded: hard work, discipline, and an unwavering pursuit of excellence. Captain Hosa became a pilot at the age of 21, and within nine years, he had accumulated over 7000 incident-free flight hours as a commercial pilot, defying expectations and breaking records. Young pilots in Nigeria and beyond have used his story as a benchmark and source of inspiration.

Upon retiring at 30, Captain Hosa, encouraged by the expertise, experience and exposure he had garnered from the aviation industry, set his sight to the sea. He established Hoslyn Ventures Nigeria Ltd in 1986, one of the first indigenous companies to contract with the major refineries in Nigeria and the Nigerian Petroleum Development Company (NPDC). He would later become a key player for maritime procurement and construction (EPC) within the Nigerian Oil and Gas sector. His next venture – Ocean Marine Security Limited – was designed to provide world-class security solutions for offshore production facilities for the major oil companies operating in the country and the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). It recently completed the construction of the 29-mile Escravos–Warri Crude Pipeline, which was launched by the then Minister of State for Petroleum, Emmanuel Ibe Kachikwu.

Still on the sea, one of his establishments, Ocean Marine Solutions Tankers Ltd, operated as Nigeria’s first indigenous marine tankers. It has played a pivotal support role in the level of oil production and distribution in Nigeria.

Over the years, Cappi’s influence grew, and his praises sang high to the clouds. There was one more territory to conquer – the land. This inspired the birth of Wells San-Carlos Agro Farms Ltd, a greenhouse farm nestled in the heart of the Southern State of Edo. In March 2016, the facility was unveiled as a $750 million, 9,000-hectare (22,000-acre) farm intended to create a whopping 85,000 jobs in Edo State.

The consummate entrepreneur eventually diversified into other sectors, including Energy, Construction, Real Estate, and Hospitality, setting a trail of unprecedented achievements. His zest for conquering paths no one dared earned him a distinct reputation as a business magnate with a heart of gold. His compassion for humanity endeared him to local and international organizations who commended his global philanthropic and humanitarian efforts to improve society.

Captain Hosa’s name is synonymous with job and wealth creation, human capital development, anti-human trafficking initiatives, and a true passion for nation-building. In his six decades of fashioning what greatness truly is, Captain Hosa has proven beyond doubt that he is a true Titan.

Captain Hosa departed to glory on 8th August 2021, at the age of 63. He is survived by his wife, children and grandchildren. His life will be celebrated by Family, Friends and Well-wishers in his native land, Benin City, Edo State, in a 4-day procession from 5th October – 9th October 2021.

A plethora of inspiring, heartfelt tributes of admiration pour in by the hour from family, friends, loved ones, and admirers worldwide. Cappi will be remembered as a paragon – generous, soulful, and charismatic – against whom all personalities should be modelled.

