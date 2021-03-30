Grammy award winner, Damini Ogulu, popularly known as Burna Boy, has said the future is bright for youths of Rivers State with Governor Nyesom Wike at the helm of power.

Burna Boy also said he was humbled with the conferment of the second highest honours in Rivers State on him by the governor.

The internationally acclaimed music icon was at the weekend, conferred with “Distinguished Service Star of Rivers State (DSSRS), the second highest award in Rivers State.

The award is conferred on individuals in recognition of their exceptional service or performance in any field of human endeavour.

Burna Boy, accompanied by his parents, siblings and crew members, expressed gratitude to the government and people of Rivers State for considering him worthy of the award.

At the award ceremony, attended by people from all walks of life, the governor said the honour was aimed at showing gratitude publicly to indigenes of Rivers State, who had shown outstanding talents in their works above their contemporaries in various endeavours.