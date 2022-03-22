From Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

The All Progressives Grand Alliance Media Warriors Forum yesterday said Governor Soludo has used his first appointment of Principal Officers in his administration to shame critics that accused him of abandoning those that worked for his election as Governor.

National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors, Evang. Chinedu Obigwe described the appointments of the trio of Prof Solo Chukwulobelu, Dr. Chukwudili Okoli and Chinedu Nwoye as Principal officers in Soludo’s cabinet is a welcome development.

Prof Solo Chukwulobelu that was reappointed as Secretary to the State government coordinated Soludo campaign as Director General of the campaign organisation while Chinedu Nwoye is a diehard supporter of Soludo.

Obigwe disclosed that Nwoye was the brain behind the formidable Soludo Support Group and he used the organisation’s platform to mobilise massive support for his election as Governor.