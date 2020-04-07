Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) President, Amaju Pinnick has insisted that Gernot Rohr must bow to the demands of the local football regulator before he is offered a new contract.

Rohr has entered the final three months of his contract with the federation and with sporting activities postponed across the globe following the coronavirus pandemic, the Franco-German football tactician might have coached his last game for the Super Eagles.

There are three conditions Rohr must accept in the proposed new deal – living in Nigeria, being paid in the local currency and watching the domestic championship.

“We have told him. He MUST live in Nigeria. His salary will be in Naira. He must go around the leagues and see how he can nurture the players,” Rohr said on Arise TV. If he is able to accept it, we have a deal.”