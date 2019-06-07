Leader of Arewa Youths Consultative Forum, Shettima Yerima, has described Dr. Orji Uzor Kalu as a good choice for the position of deputy senate president, saying a vibrant leadership in the National Assembly would promote good governance at all levels of government.

The activist, who stressed that all geographical zones should be equitably represented in the leadership of the ninth National Assembly acknowledged the noble contributions of the former Abia governor to Nigeria’s growing democracy and called on politicians to build and sustain relationships beyond their regions for the sake of unity and harmony across the country.

Yerima, who addressed a cross-section of Muslim faithful in Kaduna, yesterday, faulted politicians who drop the president’s name for their selfish ambitions.

“The leadership of the ninth National Assembly should be inclusive, robust and vibrant for the sake of building a prosperous nation. People of proven track record of achievements in all spheres of life should lead the ninth National Assembly.

“Although some politicians are dropping President Muhammad Buhari’s name as their sponsor for their selfish ambitions, we know the president believes in justice and equity.

“Kalu is a highly de-trabilised and patriotic Nigerian, who will work collectively with other stakeholders in sustaining the unity among all ethnic groups in the country. We are solidly behind the candidacy of Kalu for deputy senate president.

“Kalu has also done well for the All Progressives Congress (APC) especially in the last presidential and national assembly elections.

“He also secured seats for the APC in the House of Representatives in his region despite the though opposition”

While advising returning senators and senator-elect to work collectively for the progress of Nigeria, he urged the APC to zone the deputy senate presidency to the South East in the spirit of justice and fairness.

He admonished Kalu to deploy his political dexterity and leadership acumen to foster a healthy relationship among members of the yet-to-inaugurated 9th national assembly regardless of party affiliation.