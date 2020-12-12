From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and sadness at the death of Publisher of Leadership Newspapers, Sam Nda-Isaiah, a man he describes as “a friend and ally.”

According to Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, in a statement, Buhari condoles with the media fraternity, the Nda-Isaiah family, friends and associates of the deceased, saying “the country has lost a man of conviction, a resolute and dogged believer in a better Nigeria.”

Buhari further said of the pharmacist, renowned columnist, and one time presidential aspirant on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), “He will be sorely missed. This is a massive fish gone out of the media ocean.”

A source from LEADERSHIP Newspapers, said Nda-Isaiah had taken ill briefly, lapsed into a critical condition and passed on.