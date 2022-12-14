From Adanna Nnaman

Members and leaders of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) on Tuesday paid their last respect to Comrade Akpan Dan, one of the longest serving staff of Congress who passed away on the 22nd of October 2022.

Akpan who became a staff of the NLC as a labourer in 1983 was until his death an office assistant to NLC President Ayuba Wabba.

He had served in the same capacity under all the previous leaderships of the NLC such as Hassan Sumonu, Ali Chiroma, Pascal Bafyau, Adams Oshiomhole, AbdulWaheed Omar and the current president of the congress, Ayuba Wabba

Wabba kicked started the day of tributes by praising the late Akpan for being “highly humble, always dependable, diligent in his work, and ready to handle his responsibilities with little or no supervision”.

Also present were his three children, Samuel, Enoh, and Emem, as well as his wife, Mrs. Nseobong Akpan.

The late Akpan’s dedication to duty and loyalty to the labor movement in Nigeria was further confirmed by a former NLC General Secretary, Mohammed Salisu, who joined the organization in the early 1980s.

On his part, Comrade John Odah who also served as the General Secretary of NLC appealed to the current leadership of Congress to continue in it’s tradition of employing the children of late NLC staff, he therefore called for the consideration of one of the children of the deceased for employment.

A former Vice president of NLC and Director General of the Michael Imoudu National Institute for legislative studies (MINILS) Issa Aremu requested for a post humoous award for the deceased while also stating that the NLC should begin to honour it’s staff while alive rather than post humously.

Other dignitaries who spoke include Peter Ozo- Eson, a former General Secretary of Congress.

The late Akpan Dan has since been buried in his family compound at Ikot Ekiduk clan, Abak Local Government Area of Akwa Ibom state.