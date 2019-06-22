“The ritual head hunter was beaten to a pulp by resident of the area where had he killed the child victim identified as Usman Awalu.”

A 22-year-old man, Mustapha Aliyu, has landed in custody of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) police for the gruesome murder and decapitation of a three-year-old boy for ritual purposes.

The three-year-old boy was the fifth victim the suspect had killed and beheaded before he was eventually caught.

The ritual head hunter was beaten to a pulp by resident of the area where had he killed the child victim identified as Usman Awalu. The deceased was said to be the child of a Fulani man resident at Rugan Fulani, close to Leleyi village in Kwali Area Council of the FCT.

But for the quick intervention of the police, the lynching of the murder suspect would have resulted in his death, with the village rallying after vigilantes caught him with a bag containing the fresh head of the innocent child.

Caught in the violence of the lynch mob, a policeman who led authorities to arrest the suspect is said to be lying critical ill in one of the area hospitals.

The suspect, who claimed he had made good money killing innocent children and chopping off their heads, confessed that he used the money to purchase lands and build houses in the area.

Though not unmarried and without children of his own, the suspect, who said he was looking forward to getting married, told this reporter that he would not like anyone to kill his child.

In the following interview, the suspect narrates how he went into the bloody head hunting ‘business’.