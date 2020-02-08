Paul Osuyi, Asaba

A headless body was found on Saturday along the popular Nnebisi Road in Asaba, Delta State capital.

The discovery of the unidentified headless corpse caused consternation among residents of the area.

Those who thronged to the scene to catch a glimpse of the gory dismembered corpse could not identify the deceased.

A local source who volunteered information to Daily Sun hinted that the deceased was sighted on the ground struggling to breathe the previous day, apparently after getting intoxicated.

“We saw the man around 11:00 pm Friday night still on the floor with all parts of his body intact,” the witness said.

“But we were surprised to see the man this morning without his head and some vital organs.”

Public Relation Officer of the Delta State Police Command DSP Onome Onowvakpoyeya confirmed the incident.

She said an investigation has already begun to apprehend those behind the suspected ritual murder.

Onowvakpoyeya noted that the deceased was said to be insane but wondered how his head and other vital organs were removed.

“We are aware that parts of his body were missing when he was found,” the police spokeswoman said.