From Priscilla Ediare, Ado-Ekiti

The headless corpse of a 94-year-old woman, Mrs Ayodele Ashaolu, has been found in Ikun-Ekiti, Moba Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

It was learnt that the deceased before her death was living alone in the house where the incident had happened.

Some people living in the community had said that the old woman must have been killed and her head cut off by some persons suspected to be ritualists.

The Ekiti State Police Spokesman, Abutu Sunday, who confirmed the incident,

said the case was reported at the police station on Monday morning by one of the deceased’s children who was contacted by neighbours after the corpse was found.

Abutu added that men of the command have swung into action to investigate the incident.