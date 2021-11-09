By Emma Jemegah

Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has promised to give the winner of the Headmasters’ Cup a brand new 32-seater Coaster Bus. This came just as latest reports confirmed that the final earlier billed for November 11 will now take place on Nov. 18th.

The Delta State Permanent Secretary in the ministry of Basic and Secondary School Education, Augustin Oghoro, who disclosed this on Monday, stressed that so many plans were underway to make the Headmasters’ Cup final a glorious one.

Oghoro said Governor Okowa was always committed to the development of youths in every area of endeavors especially sports.

“The entire state has been in a festive mood because of the Headmasters Cup and the Principals Cup taking place at the same time, Delta,” Oghoro said.

“We are number one in sports in the country and we have to work hard to remain at the top. That is why we cannot ignore our grassroots programmes that we rely upon to bring out fresh talents every year.

“Zenith Bank has been of tremendous help to the state but we are working hard to get some other sponsors to help boost the tournament at local government level and in the zones.”

Meanwhile, finalists have emerged in the Headmasters’ Cup football competition for primary schools.

Valley Stream British School, Sapele, defeated Destiny Primary School, Ughelli North 1-0 to qualify for the final of the competition. They will play against Ogbe Primary School Effrun which defeated Royal Foundation Primary School, Ogwashi Uku, 3-0.

The Headmasters’ Cup final takes place on Thursday November 18 at the Stephen Keshi Stadium, Asaba, with the Third Place match between Destiny Primary School and Royal Foundation serving as curtain raiser.

“We are all. Some House of Assembly members are coming to see the young ones on Thursday and we are also trying to limit the number of fans because of COVID-19 protocols,” Oghoro added.

