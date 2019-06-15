African pear or bush pear is a native fruit of West Africa. It is popularly called Ube in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

It is mainly eaten with roasted or cooked corn. It is pink in colour when unripe but turns dark purple when it is ripe. It has a butter-like nature when roasted or dipped in hot water.

Rich in antioxidants

The fruit contains anti-microbial and anti-sickle cell diseases. These antioxidant and anti-microbial properties contained in bush pears are very active and effective at the fresh state and even when boiled.

They help to slow the effects of microorganisms on the body as well as ward off disease-causing organism in the human body.

Boosts immune system

Immune boosting property in African bush pear comes from vitamin C and essential minerals that act as antioxidants which helps to strengthen immunity and improve the infection-fighting ability of the immune systems.

Promotes skin health

They are rich in oil which contains several nutrients in the green coloured part. When the purple flesh is been peeled, it helps to treat some skin disease such as ringworm, yaw (craw-craw).

The pulpy pericarp can be eaten raw or boiled and exhibits butter qualities, they are rich in minerals and are good for the skin.

Vitamin C is a strong antioxidant and a dietary supplement just as riboflavin; both nutrients help to keep the skin glowing.

Reduces constipation

Soluble fibre content in bush pear is a good property that has the ability to reduce constipation, aid to a normal bowel movement.

This fibre contains pectin, cellulose and lignin that resist the action of the digestive enzyme. Pectin helps to control diarrhoea and binds substance in the intestine.

Lowers high blood pressure

Bush pears have small clustered seeds enclosed by mesocarp which is also nutritious and helps to reduce blood pressure and risk of stroke.

It is advisable to be eating at least 5 portions of fruits per day due to its potassium contents to lower high blood pressure and prevent the risk of stroke.

African pears contain some medicinal properties that make them useful for alternative medical doctors to treat various illnesses such as fever, wounds, dysentery, and skin diseases.