African pear or bush pear is a native fruit of West Africa. It is popularly called Ube in the South Eastern part of Nigeria.

It is mainly eaten with roasted or cooked corn. It is pink in colour when unripe but turns dark purple when it is ripe. It has a butter-like nature when roasted or dipped in hot water and it is enjoyed by all.

Here are more health benefits of African Pear:

Promote healthy bones and teeth

Some important minerals such as calcium and phosphorus present in African pear are the central players for promoting healthy teeth and bones. These minerals have key roles to play in the skeletal system.

Calcium helps to maintain bone health, muscle contraction immune system and blood clotting. Phosphorus is very important for the formation and maintenance of healthy bones and teeth in both adults and children.

Prevents cancer

Regular consumption of this fruit helps to fight against cancer because of the presence of phytochemicals which is a micronutrient that fights against diseases in the human body.

They are allergy-free fruits

Bush pears are classified as a hypoallergenic fruit because they don’t cause allergic reactions.

Reduces the risk of Diabetes

African pears are rich in vitamins and minerals that play important roles in controlling the blood sugar level.

Carbohydrate content in African pears has a low Glycemic Index (GI) and is slowly digested and metabolised in the sense that hinders the spiking of blood glucose levels which causes diabetes.

Reduces age-related diseases

Studies have shown that regular consumption of this fruit slows the risk of macular degeneration in aged people. They exhibit strong antioxidants properties that helps prevent some age-related illness which causes poor vision.

Good for pregnancy

African pear is a pregnancy super fruit. It contains natural folic acid which is very good in pregnancy. The presence of folic acid in African pears helps prevent deficiencies in baby’s brain and spinal cord.

African pear is rich in sugars, carbohydrates, fibre, folate, pantothenate and vitamins such as Vitamin B6, Thiamine, Niacin, Riboflavin, and Vitamin C which help to fight the free radicals in the body.

African pears also contain some medicinal properties that make them useful for alternative medicine. Some medical doctors treat fever, wounds, dysentery, and skin diseases with this fruit.