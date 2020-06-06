African walnut is called “Asala” or “Awusa” in Yoruba. The leaf extract treats headache, malaria and is also used to stop prolonged hiccups. Both the leaves, nuts and barks are believed to be effective for treating toothache. The nut is rich in fibre and it is also a mood booster.

Below are the concluding health benefits of African walnut:

Treatment of Gastroenteritis

The leaves and barks are used in folk medicines for treating individuals suffering from diseases such as dysentery, stomach pain, diarrhoea and vomiting.

Anti-microbial properties

African walnut possesses anti-microbial properties that can be used for treating disease causing pathogens such as bacillus subtilis, candida albicans, staphylococcus aureus, aspergillus niger.

Prevention of cancer

Studies reveal that the African walnut extracts are effective for minimizing the risk of cancerous growths such as breast cancer and prostate cancer. This is due to its high constituent of ascorbic acid, omega 3 fatty acids, phytosterols and antioxidants which help to slow down the onset of cancer.

Boosts cognitive functioning

It is an excellent source of omega-3 fatty acids and vitamin B6 (pyridoxine), which are both important vitamins for boosting the healthy functioning of the brain. This suggests why the nut is often referred to as the brain food.

Anti-inflammatory properties

It is an excellent source of tannin which is very effective for tackling body inflammation thus can be used for treating rheumatoid arthritis, bronchial inflammation or asthma.

Anti-ageing properties

It is a rich source of antioxidants such as ellagic acid, melatonin, manganese, vitamin E, polyphenols and selenium thus can be used for preventing the onset of early ageing and cellular damage.

Regulation of menstrual flow

The leaf extracts of the African walnut can be used for regulating menstrual flow in women suffering from irregular menstruation.

Promotes healthy immune system

It is an excellent source of essential minerals and vitamins such as manganese, iron, copper, magnesium, calcium and zinc, which are all essential for boosting stronger immune system as well as for preventing anaemia.

Serves as an antidote

Both the nuts, leaves and barks of the African walnut act as an effective antidote for counteracting poisons, insect stings, scorpion stings etc. It is also effective for treating certain types of toxic metal poisoning.