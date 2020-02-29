Bay leaf is an aromatic leaf from the evergreen bay laurel tree, native to the Mediterranean. It is most widely used in cooking and preparing perfumes. Some benefits are listed below.

Anti-cancer properties

Bay leaf contains caffeic acid, quercetin, euganol and catechins, all of which possess chemo- protective properties which provide resistance against different types of cancer. They also contain a phytonutrient called parthenolide which has shown to specifically restrain the proliferation of cervical cancer cells.

Beneficial during pre-conception period

Being rich in folic acid, bay leaves are extremely beneficial during the pre-conception period. By providing sufficient folic acid, this prevents birth defects.

Treatment of menstrual problems

Bay leaves, when taken orally, can induce regular and normal menstruation. They can also cure vaginal discharges.

Induces sleep

Consuming bay leaves at bedtime helps to induce proper sleep. Studies have shown Bay to have mild narcotic and sedative effects on mice.

Treats bleeding nose

In case of nose bleeding, crush 2 to 3 fresh or dry bay leaves. Boil them in 200 ml water till 100 ml remains. Strain and drink this concoction.

Clean teeth

To get sparkling white teeth, brush them with powdered bay leaves once in three days.

Treatment of kidney problems

Bay leaves help in treating kidney infections and even kidney stones. For this purpose, boil 5 grams bay leaves in 200 ml water till 50 ml water remains. Strain and drink this twice daily. This will stop the formation of kidney stones.

Relieves stressed skin

Bay leaf helps to de-stress your skin, thus preventing the occurrence of wrinkles and skin outbreaks. For this purpose, boil five dried bay leaves with two cups of water, keeping the container covered. Then remove the lid and let it boil for about two minutes. Now, pour the brew into a large bowl and covering your head with a towel, inhale the steam.

Contains healing qualities

Bay leaf has excellent healing properties. It is often used by herbal practitioners for treating snakebites, insect stings and relieving cuts and bruises. Bay leaf oil has anti-fungal and anti-bacterial properties which can cure skin infections.

Hair benefits

The nutritional value of bay leaves makes them beneficial for hair health. A rinse made from infused bay leaves is effective in treating dandruff. Bay leaf tea is considered a great remedy for hair loss. Bay leaf oil is a tonic for the hair.

Treats hair lice

For getting rid of head lice, boil about 50 grams of crushed bay leaves in 400 ml water until 100 ml water remains. Strain out the water and apply this on the hair roots. Leave it for 3 to 4 hours and wash off. This will remove the head lice effectively.

Relieves pain

Bay Leaf essential oil has anti-inflammatory properties, boosting blood circulation, easing sprains, strains, arthritis, rheumatism, general pains and aches. Bay leaf contains both salicylates and caffeic acid known to be extremely effective in combating headaches and migraines.