Hair care

Nutrients, found in broccoli, like vitamins A and C are great for keeping your hair shiny, thick, and healthy. These vitamins also counter dry hair by regulating sebum production on the scalp to naturally moisturize hair. This leads to less brittle and fragile hair and reduces hair loss.

Anti-inflammatory properties

A 2014 study published in the Preventive Nutrition and Food Science Journal suggests that broccoli florets have potent antioxidant and anti-inflammatory effects. It has antioxidants like Vitamin C, potassium, magnesium, sulforaphane, kaempferol, and many others, which makes this cruciferous vegetable good for relieving inflammation.

Anti-ageing properties

Broccoli combats the ageing process with the help of a compound called nicotinamide mononucleotide (NMN) present in it. NMN promotes the production of a compound that triggers metabolism and hence prevents genetic changes that lead to premature ageing. Antioxidants like Vitamin A, Vitamin C, and collagen also play a key role in delaying ageing.

Controls diabetes

A 2012 study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition, suggests that broccoli sprouts may improve insulin resistance in type 2 diabetic patients. To elaborate, it suggests that sulforaphane and kaempferol in this cruciferous food might have the ability to lower blood sugar levels in those who have Type 2 Diabetes Mellitus diabetics, thereby helping control it. Broccoli in addition to a heart-healthy, carbohydrate-controlled diet is always encouraged for the best results when it comes to blood glucose control.

Improves metabolism

Nutrients such as fibre, vitamin C, Vtamin D, Vitamin K, folate, and Vitamin A in broccoli assist in boosting the body’s metabolism. Fibre, especially, shows a TEF (thermic effect of food) and can increase your metabolic rate after eating. It also promotes satiety by having a good amount of dietary fibre.

Improves libido

Broccoli can boost blood circulation to the organs of the body and help in improving libido. It contains folate and Vitamin C, which can improve fertility.

Anticancer potential

Broccoli has anti-cancer potential and it is particularly beneficial for breast cancer and uterine cancer. Dr. Jay Fowke, University of Massachusetts, as part of his dissertation, “A Dietary Strategy to Reduce Breast Cancer Risk,” revealed that it could help produce a positive shift to the metabolites of oestrogen called 2 hydroxyestrone ie. 2-OHE1 in post-menopausal women. Daily consumption of 500 grams or merely an over a pound of broccoli, twice a day, helped bring down the oestrogen levels in the body. Additionally, it demonstrated that it may be an important component of a strategy to reduce breast cancer risk. However, it is not realistic to expect people to eat this amount every day and further studies are required to study the potential of an extract.

Senior researcher, Jed W Fahey, The Johns Hopkins University School of Medicine, in his report published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences of the United States of America, stated that broccoli has the presence of strong anti-carcinogenic compounds like sulforaphane, glucoraphanin, diindolylmethane, isothiocyanates, beta-carotene, and selenium in it. Other nutrients that act as anti-cancer agents are vitamin C, A, and E, zinc, potassium and certain amino acids.

Detoxifies the body

The presence of Vitamin C, sulphur, and amino acids make broccoli a good detoxifier. It helps remove free radicals and toxins like uric acid from the body, thereby purifying the blood and keeping away toxin-related problems such as boils, itches, rashes, gout, arthritis, rheumatism, renal calculi, skin diseases like eczema, and hardening of the skin. It is also an alkaline vegetable and can help balance the body’s pH levels.

Skin care

Broccoli aids in skincare and gives you a glowing, healthy, and radiant appearance. The antioxidants like beta-carotene, vitamin A, vitamin B complex, vitamin C, Vitamin E, Vitamin K, amino acids, and folate, present in it, do this magic.

Protects from UV Rays

Glucoraphanin, a phytonutrient found in significant amounts in broccoli, has been connected with reversing the negative effects of sun exposure.