Vivian Onyebukwa

Improves bone and teeth health

Broccoli keeps the bones and teeth strong as it is rich in Vitamin K, Calcium, Magnesium, Zinc, and Phosphorus. Eating the vegetable can be very beneficial, particularly for children, elderly people, and/or pregnant or lactating women. Child and older adults are very prone to osteoporosis, weakening of bones and teeth, and calcium deficiency. Moreover, Vitamin K is essential for the formation of osteocalcin, which is a protein, only found in bones.

Helps fetal development during pregnancy

Broccoli is full of nutrients essential for pregnant women. It contains proteins, calcium, vitamins, antioxidants, iron, and phosphorus. Being rich in fiber, it also eliminates constipation, which is very common during pregnancy. The folate content in these vegetables helps to ensure that there are no birth defects such as neural tube defects, which is a major problem for pregnant women who have a folic acid deficiency in their diet. It is still recommended that women take prenatal vitamins or take what is instructed by their OB/GYN.

Regulates blood pressure

Chromium, found abundantly in broccoli, helps to regulate blood pressure. Also, the nutritious amount of potassium in broccoli can act as a vasodilator. More specifically, potassium helps improve blood flow and oxygenation of essential organs by relaxing tension and stress of veins and blood vessels. Magnesium and calcium also aid in regulating blood pressure and can help keep the heart protected from cardiovascular diseases like strokes or heart attacks.

Fights anemia

The vegetable is rich in iron and protein and hence, forms an excellent remedy against anemia. Copper is also another essential mineral in the production of red blood cells, along with iron. So include this green vegetable in your diet and help prevent iron-deficiency anemia.

– Medically reviewed by Rebecca Zinger

