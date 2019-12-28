Brown rice is a super whole grain packed with a high degree of healthy components. It extends its beneficial effects to much of the body, including the heart, digestion, brain, bones, muscles, cholesterol, and blood pressure. The health benefits have been attributed to the high nutritional content in brown rice, which proves effective in various medical conditions such as cancer, obesity, diabetes, neurodegenerative disorders, and insomnia. Brown rice is also thought to have anti-aeing qualities attributing to the presence of ferulic acid, an antioxidant that helps in the prevention of skin ageing. It is also rich in folate, an essential nutrient during pregnancy for the healthy growth of the feutus.

What is brown rice?

Brown rice is an unrefined, unpolished whole grain produced by removing the surrounding hull of the rice kernel. Its grain retains its nutrient-dense bran and germ layer. It is chewier as compared with white rice and has a nutty flavour. Research published in the American Eurasian Journal of Agronomy points up the benefits of including brown rice is more robust in the diet. It also suggests that brown rice is way better than white rice when it comes to nutritional value.

Germinated brown rice

Germinated brown rice, also known as “sprouted brown rice”, is another popular form of brown rice. It can be stored in dried form to increase its shelf life without affecting its advanced nutritional worth. The high nourishing content of the germinated brown rice is considered to be due to the presence of gama-aminobutyric acid (GABA). The germinated form can be obtained by soaking and sprouting of the brown rice in water for a specified number of hours. This method has been considered best for obtaining the maximum amount of GABA and elevating the levels of proteins and beneficial enzymes in the germinated brown rice.

The process of germination also leads to a significant increase in essential components such as ferulic acid, lysine, magnesium, potassium, vitamin E, niacin, vitamin B 6, thiamine, and dietary fiber. These nutrients are thought to contribute to better absorption during digestion and prevent intestinal irritation, inflammation, and allergies.

Why eat brown rice?

It is considered by many that brown rice is superior to white rice. Brown rice’s stand-out attribute are the quality and quantity of nutrients it offers. The process of milling that converts brown rice into white rice strips away most of its nutritional value. Brown rice thus retains its immense treasure of healthful constituents. There are many varieties of brown rice available in the market with their unique flavour, aromatic components, and varied concentration of fatty acids.