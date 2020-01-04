Contd from last week

The introduction of brown rice in the diet brings tremendous health benefits discussed below.

Controls diabetes

Brown rice can be beneficial for diabetics and hyperglycemic individuals. It has a low glycemic index, which is helpful in reducing insulin surges and assists in the stabilization of blood sugar levels in the body. A comparative study published in the International Journal of Food Sciences and Nutrition revealed that it is rich in phytic acid, fiber, and essential polyphenols. It is a complex carbohydrate that helps in the slower release of sugar as compared to white rice. The American Diabetes Association also recommends nutrient-dense brown rice over white rice for diabetics in order for them to obtain the requirement of essential vitamins, fiber, and minerals in their diet.

Provides antioxidants

Brown rice contains powerful antioxidants that help protect against damage caused by oxygen-free radicals. One of the important antioxidants it contains is an enzyme called superoxide dismutase, which protects the cells from oxidation damage during energy production. A research study published, in the , suggests brown rice exhibits superior radical scavenging activity. It aids in the prevention of various oxidation-mediated diseases such as coronary heart diseases.

May reduce or mitigate obesity

Brown rice is one food shown to be instrumental in weight control for many people combating obesity. A study conducted in this regard revealed that whole grains such as brown and black rice, have positive effects on the body with respect to a reduction in body mass index and fat. They also enhance the activity of glutathione peroxidase, an antioxidant enzyme linked with elevating the levels of HDL (good) cholesterol in obese individuals. Another comparative rodent research study also suggests the anti-obesity effects of germinated brown rice.